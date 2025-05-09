Aizawl, May 9 (PTI) Bhukya Yashwanth, a young mountaineer from Telangana, achieved another feat on Friday by successfully summiting 'Phawngpui', the highest peak in Mizoram, as part of his nationwide campaign 'Har Shikhar Par Tiranga'.

His motive of the summit is to inspire youths across the country and spread the message against the evils of drug abuse and betting apps.

Also Read | 'Remain Fully Alert': FM Nirmala Sitharaman Asks Banks to Ensure Uninterrupted Services Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Phawngpui, also named by the British as Blue Mountain, is the most popular and highest peak in Mizoram with an elevation of about 2,157 meters. It is located in Mizoram's southernmost Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border.

Phawngpui has been declared a National Park covering an area of about 50 square km and is home to different species of vegetation and wildlife.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspected Impotency Plot, Claims She Laced His Food With Sedatives To Make Him Sexually Dysfunctional.

With this summit, Yashwanth has now completed the highest peaks of five Indian states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Rajasthan, where he unfurled the Tricolour.

"It is a proud moment and a remarkable achievement for me to have successfully summit Phawngpui. From this summit, I convey a bold and inspirational message to the youth of the country say no to drugs, say no to betting apps – say yes to life", the 20-year-old mountaineer from Mahabubabad district told PTI.

The message also reflects his mission to inspire the youths to dream big and to choose strength, discipline, and a purposeful life over addiction and distractions, he said.

Previously, Yashwanth had also scaled Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh (6,858 m), Betlingchhip peak in Tripura's Jampui Hills (930 m), Guru Shikhar in Rajasthan (1,722 m) and Mount Iso in Manipur (2,994 m).

He said that his mission is to summit the highest peak in each of the 28 states in the country.

When asked about the increasing drug abuse and drug trafficking in Mizoram, Yashwanth said that he is much concerned about the menace.

"To the youth of Mizoram, I say this with heartfelt sincerity: your land is blessed with unmatched natural beauty, culture, and strength — don't let temporary distractions steal your future. Choose the path of purpose over addiction. Say no to drugs, say yes to dreams," he said.

"Let's climb the mountains of achievement and make Mizoram a shining example for the entire nation," he added.

Yashwanth, who arrived in Mizoram on May 6, had also met Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh at the Raj Bhavan.

The young mountaineer started his rock climbing journey when he was 16 at a rock climbing school in Bhuvanagiri and trained in the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Ecotourism (IHCAE).

He has also been involved in charitable works of NHFC Foundation India as brand ambassador.

Yashwanth had completed seven international summits, including Mount Everest base camp in Nepal (5,364 m) and Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (5,895 m).

Yashwanth's next mission is to scale Shillong peak in Meghalaya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)