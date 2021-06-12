Youth Congress leaders throw a two-wheeler in Hussain sagar as mark of protest against fuel price hike in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Protesting against the growing fuel prices in Telangana, the activist of the Youth Congress on Friday threw a bike into Hussain Sagar Lake.

Thy, demanded a complete roll back of hike in petrol, diesel and Liquid Petroleum Gas prices across the country.

Top Congress leaders, including state unit president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, working presidents A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan among others participated in the demonstrations organised near petrol bunks at various places in the state.

On June 9, the Congress had announced that it will hold a nationwide "symbolic protest" in front of petrol pumps on June 11 across the country against rising fuel prices.

The opposition party had said that it has decided to hit the streets after the fuel prices have crossed the hundred rupees mark in several states. Party has instructed all the state units and frontal organisation to hold protest and demand for a rollback the price rise.

Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal had asked the state units to hold "symbolic protest" against the public loot and urgent demand to roll back the price rise.

He had communicated that there should a visible public campaign against the unchecked rise in prices of petrol and diesel and its impact on the people who are battling an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage reductions and job losses.KC Venugopal has said in a letter to state units that the whole country is witnessing a spiralling rise in the price of petrol and diesel even amidst the pandemic.

The rise in petrol prices will ultimately lead to an unprecedented hike in the price of all household items and essential commodities. Petrol prices have breached the 100 rupee mark in many states. (ANI)

