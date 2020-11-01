Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Telangana's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,40,048 and the toll edged up to 1,341 with 1,416 fresh cases and five more deaths, the state government said on Sunday.

The number of active cases slid to 18,241 while as many as 15,388 were in home or institutional isolation, a bulletin said providing data as of 8 PM on October 31.

Of the fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the maximum infections of 279, followed by Rangareddy (132) and MedchalMalkajgiri (112) districts. A total of 41,675 samples were tested during the period, taking the cumulative numer of specimens examined in the state so far to43,23,666.

The samples tested per million population was1,16,165, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent compared to 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate was 91.84 per cent, while it was 91.5 per cent in the country, it added.

