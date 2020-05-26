India News | Temperatures in Various States Likely to Persist Till May 27, Reduce from May 28: IMD

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Heatwave prevailed in several states across India on Monday, with highest day temperatures recorded in Churu at 47.5 degree Celcius and in Prayagraj at 47.1 degrees Celcius, the temperatures are likely to persist till May 27 and reduce from May 28, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Major Stations of IMD reported maximum Temperature > 45 deg. C today, 25-05-2020:- The highest temperatures recorded are at Churu 47.5, Prayagraj-47.1 and Nagpur-47.0 deg C. The temperatures are likely to persist till 27th and reduce from 28th due to rain/thunderstorm activities," IMD tweeted.

The heatwave is at its peak in the national capital and some other areas and relief is expected later this week, an IMD official said on Monday, noting that the monsoon will hit Kerala in the first week of June.

Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, Head, Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre at IMD said that monsoon this year will be normal.

He said day temperature in Delhi is likely to come down from May 28 as western disturbances will get strong.

"North India is likely to get a major respite on May 29. Rains are expected at many places like Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi and India is likely to witness respite from the heatwave," Jenamani told ANI. (ANI)

