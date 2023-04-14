Bhubaneswar, Apr 14 (PTI) For the fifth consecutive day on Friday, Odisha reeled under intense heat with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in at least 25 places, a meteorological department official said.

Baripada in the northern part of the state became the hottest place by recording 44 degrees Celsius, the official said.

While nine places recorded temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius or more, it was 41 degrees C in four places. Eleven other places reported a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

The places which recorded 42 degrees Celsius or more are Jharsuguda (42.8), Talcher (42.6), Boudh and Titlagarh (42.5), Sambalpur and Bolangir (42.2), Angul and Sonepur (42.1), Sundergarh (42). Rourkela (41.8), Bhawanipatna (41.5), Cuttack and Keonjhar (41.2) recorded 41 degrees Celsius while Hirakud (40.6), Bhubaneswar (40.6), Dhenkanal (40.5), Chandbali (40.3), Nuapada (40.2),

Parlakhemundi (401.), Jagtsinghpur, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Bargarh registered temperature at 40 degrees Celsius.

However, the IMD said that the state is likely to get a respite from the heat condition on Sunday.

The met office, in its evening bulletin, said that the heat wave condition is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, and Deogarh.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner, Satyabrata Sahu, asked all the district collectors to ensure zero casualty during the heat wave condition.

