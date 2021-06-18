Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) A priest allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, two days after being beaten up by a woman in a temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

The woman hit the priest Jagdish in his temple in the presence of three-four men with a slipper and a video of the incident went viral on Thursday, prompting the priest to consume poison, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The priest's son registered a case at the Sadar police station against the women and others while the woman also filed a case against the priest for molesting her in the temple, the police said.

The matter is being investigated, they added.

