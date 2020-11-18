Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Civic authorities in Kolkata have set up several temporary ghats near 16 waterbodies in the city to avoid crowding during Chhath puja celebrations this week, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 44 temporary ghats have been erected along the waterbodies in Kasba, Anandapur, Jadavpur, Patuli belts of the metropolis, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said.

Apart from that, two large artificial brick-made pools have been arranged in Deshapriyo Park and Chetla-Rashbehari Avenue areas to enable devotees perform rituals on the occasion of Chhath, he added.

Another official of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board said two other waterbodies in Dumdum area, on the northern outskirts of city, have also been readied.

In Rabindra Sarobar area, where the NGT had clamped a ban on Chhath puja, temporary fencings have been erected along the broken portions of the boundary wall.

"We have taken all possible steps to stop entry of people in the lake area. All gates will be locked on the day of Chhath Puja on October 20," the official said.

