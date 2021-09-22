Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 22 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the term like 'Narcotic Jihad' should not be coined and pointed out that the Central government itself had told Parliament that there is no case of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala.

Inaugurating the Communist Party of India (Marxist) local committee office in Palakkad virtually here on Tuesday, Chief Minister hit out at Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt saying that those making public statements should make it after understanding facts.

At the same time, Vijayan also welcomed the inter-religious meeting of religious leaders held on Monday to instil religious harmony in the state.

"I had earlier itself said that the remark of Pala Bishop was unfortunate. Those holding respected positions like him should have never used words like ' Narcotic Jihad'. Our secular society didn't support it. Nobody was willing to side with it baring a few with a vested interest," he said.

Underling that the issue of narcotics is a problem being faced by society as a whole, Chief Minister Vijayan said the government is taking all steps to curb it.

"From the school level, we are taking steps to curb the use of narcotics. The government is taking very seriously how anti-social elements are using even students as careers. Strict actions are being taken. But none should coin words like 'Narcotic Jihad', " he said.

Recalling that while answering a question in Parliament, the Central government itself had said that 'Love Jihad' does not exist in the country, Vijayan said, "Everyone should understand facts before speaking about it in public."

Vijayan alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was trying to communally divide the society by raising up such issues.

"Sangh Parivar is trying to raise up such issues and trying to communally divide the society. Everyone should understand that Kerala always upheld secularism," he said.

Regarding the inter-religious dialogue held by religious leaders belonging to Christian, Muslim and Hindu communities, Vijayan said the leaders opined how society in unity should go forward.

"This is Kerala. It is the land of secularism. If someone thinks the secularism of this land can be thwarted, our society will collectively fail them. Kerala has faced many challenges in this regard in past too. Any attempts to destroy the secular fabric of Kerala will be strongly dealt with," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

