Jammu, Mar 21 (PTI) Police on Friday detained a suspected terror associate under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

Farooq Ahmed is a resident of Sadrota village in Lohai Malhar tehsil, they said.

Ahmed was allegedly involved in providing logistical support to terror groups and acted as a guide and facilitator for these organisations, they added.

The authorities cited strong evidence and past records to confirm his role in aiding and assisting terror groups.

Considering the threat posed by his activities, Ahmed was detained under the Public Safety Act and sent to jail, the officials said.

