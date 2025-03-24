Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces launched a search operation in Sungalan forests of Anantnag on Sunday, the officials said.

During the searches, they said, the terrorist hideout was busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered from the spot.

