Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): Kashmir Police on Friday informed that few terrorists escaped during a search operation in the Gundpora Rampora area of Bandipora.

Tweeting the details of the encounter J&K police said tweeted on Friday, "After initial brief encounter during cordon & search operation in Gundpora Rampora area of Bandipora, terrorists managed to escape from the spot. However, our team chasing them."

According to the police, terrorists escaped after an initial brief encounter during cordon and search operation. Currently, a team of Kashmir Zone police is chasing them.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

