Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Terrorists fired upon sarpanch Arif Ahmad at Akhran Village of Kulgam district on Tuesday.

He has been shifted to an emergency hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon one Arif Ahmad at Akhran (sarpanch). He is being shifted to an emergency hospital. He sustained an injury to the neck," the Police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

