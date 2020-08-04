Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) officially announced its entry into the highly competitive, Sub-compact SUV segment with its Urban Cruiser SUV. The Japanese carmaker will be launching its first sub-compact SUV in India during the festive season. Technically, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser is based on Maruti's Vitara Brezza. The SUV will be the second product that Toyota India will be sourcing from Maruti Suzuki India as a part of their agreement made in the year 2018 wherein both the parties will be exchanging hybrid and other vehicles in India. Toyota Corolla Cross SUV Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The Japanese auto manufacturer is already sourcing Glanza, which is based on Maruti's premium hatchback - Baleno. The company has already sold over 25,000 units of Glanza premium hatchback in the country over the last one year. The company will be looking to foray the same with the forthcoming Urban Cruiser SUV. After all the rumours and speculations, the company has finally confirmed the nameplate of Maruti's Vitara Brezza based SUV which will be retailed by TKM as the 'Urban Cruiser'.

Toyota's Urban Cruiser Sub-Compact SUV

Unlike Toyota Glanza, the upcoming Urban Cruiser will sport considerable cosmetic upgrades and new features over the Maruti Vitara Brezza for differentiating each other. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is likely to sport fresh design updates such as a new grille, alloy wheels and company insignia badging, new features and more.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki India)

Under the hood, the SUV will be using the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that also powers Maruti Vitara Brezza. The engine makes 103bhp and 138Nm of torque and it will be mated with a five-speed manual transmission. The company will also be offering a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. Once launched, the SUV will take on the rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “We are very excited to announce our plans to launch the Toyota Urban Cruiser this festive season. The Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs. Also, we hope that the Urban Cruiser gives us an opportunity to welcome a new set of customers who not only aspire to own a Toyota SUV early in life but would also like to experience Toyota’s global standards of sales & after-sales services. We will share more details about the car and the launch in the days to come".

