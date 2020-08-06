Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Terrorists fired upon sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday outside his residence in Vessu, Kulgam on Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital.

Further details in this matter are awaited. (ANI)

