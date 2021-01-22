Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed a grenade at the security forces in the Dadpeth area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. No injuries have been reported so far.

The attack took place when a police vehicle was on patrol from Kishtwar to Chatroo in the valley.

"A grenade was lobbed at a police vehicle in Dadpeth area of Kishtwar but it missed the target. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Dr Harmeet Singh Mehta said.

The police also said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the search operations for the culprits is underway.

Last month, an over ground worker hurled a grenade in Baramulla's Singhpora area when a security convoy was passing through the national highway. At least four civilians were injured in the incident. (ANI)

