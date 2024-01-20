Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday undertook a study tour of famous monuments in London, including the famed riverfront of Thames, Big Ben and London Eye, to understand several issues, including local economies, impact on tourism and public revenue.

Reddy, who travelled to the UK after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit at Davos, was accompanied by officials during the study tour in London.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eye on General Polls, BJP To Hold 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' From February 4 to 11.

"Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and officials undertook a study tour of famous monuments of London including the famed Riverfront of Thames, the bridges, Big Ben, London Eye, Tower Bridge, etc, to understand the working and intersections communities, local economies, and its impact on income levels and livelihoods," an official release said Saturday night.

"They also analysed the impact on tourism and public revenue," it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Bulandshahr, Provides Necessary Guidelines.

During his UK visit, Reddy also also attended a meeting of Telangana diaspora organisations, official sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)