Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Five persons died and two others suffered injuries in a road accident in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

A van hit an autorickshaw on the highway on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar Friday evening resulting in the tragedy.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said, citing information available with them.

Some people who were present at the spot set the van on fire angry over the accident, they added.

