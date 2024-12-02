Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday virtually inaugurated 32 exclusive 'transgender clinics' aimed at providing quality healthcare services to the transgender community.

Reddy launched the clinics during an event where appointment letters were handed over to 442 newly recruited civil assistant surgeons and 24 food safety officers.

An official statement said the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Transgender Persons, in collaboration with the health department, is setting up a "Mythri Trans Clinic" exclusively for transgender persons in all 33 district hospitals across the state. The initiative aims to deliver high-quality healthcare services to the transgender community.

The statement highlighted that transgender individuals often face difficulties in accessing quality healthcare, primarily due to societal discrimination. This "pervasive bias" can lead them to seek medical help from unqualified persons or self-medicate, posing serious risks to their health and well-being.

The lack of accessible healthcare options exacerbates the vulnerabilities of transgender persons and underscores the urgent need for systemic changes to ensure they receive competent and respectful medical care.

"This initiative marks a significant milestone in India, as it establishes the first comprehensive state-wide healthcare support system specifically designed for transgender persons through dedicated transgender clinics," the statement said.

The clinics are staffed by a dedicated team that includes specially trained personnel in transgender healthcare. This team comprises a medical doctor, a counselor, and a transgender individual serving as a "Community Champion," working together to provide comprehensive care and support tailored to the needs of transgender persons.

The services offered at the 'transgender clinics' include general health counseling and support, HIV-related services, and other health support.

The clinics also provide information on all government welfare schemes, including eligibility criteria, application processes, and benefits. The clinics will operate two days a week—every Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 am to 1 pm, the statement said.

