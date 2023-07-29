Hyderabad, Jul 29 (PTI) An electrical helper in Suryapet district of Telangana has won praise from his villagers during the recent heavy rains in the state as he daringly swam flood waters and carried out repairs on an electricity pole to restore power supply to the village.

State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who hails from Suryapet district, has also appreciated Koppula Santosh Goud for his dedication and courage, official sources said on Saturday.

Goud, who works as an electrical helper with a lineman, came to know on Thursday that the village was without electricity after a wire on a pole, surrounded by heavy flood waters, broke.

Risking his own safety, he swam in the flood waters and repaired the damaged wire which restored power supply to the entire village, the sources said.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident during the heavy rains, an unidentified body was found hanging to the electric wires near the Jampanna Vagu (rivulet), Medaram, in Mulugu district, sources said.

The body could have floated in heavy floodwater and got stuck in the wires, they said.

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents due to the downpour that lashed Telangana during the past week, officials said.

Relief work gained momentum on Saturday as rainfall came to a halt in many parts of the state.

