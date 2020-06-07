India News | T'gana-returnee Migrant Hangs Self in C'garh Quarantine Centre

Raipur, Jun 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old migrant worker allegedly committed suicide on Sunday at a quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district where he was kept after he returned from Telangana, police said.

Lobo Ram Sari was found hanging in a room at the quarantine centre in his native Ghorapadar village under Deobhog police station limits, some 200 kilometres from Raipur, Gariaband Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sukhnandan Rathore told PTI.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Haryana Board Exam Results 2020 To be Released Online At bseh.org.in on June 8, Here Are Steps to Check Grades.

"He had returned from Hyderabad last week and was kept at the quarantine facility for 14 days as a precautionary measure. He did not have any coronavirus symptoms. However, his sample has been sent for COVID-19 test as per protocol," he added.

A case has been registered and probe is on to find out why he took this step, the official said.

Also Read | TMC, BJP Gear Up for 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal With Virtual Campaigns, Rallies.

Earlier, on May 13, a migrant worker had hanged himself at a quarantine centre in Raigarh, while on May 18, a migrant ended his life similarly at a quarantine facility in Balod.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)