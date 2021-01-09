Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI): The Telangana government is geared up for the COVID-19 vaccination programme beginning January 16, state Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Saturday.

Stating that he would take the first shot to instil confidence among the people, Rajender said the dry runs preceding the vaccine rollout have been successfully conducted.

Vaccine would be administered at 139 centres on January 16 with two to three centres being set up in each district, an official release quoted the Minister as saying.

A total of 13,900 would be administered the vaccine in the 139 centres on the first day and 2,90,000 healthcare personnel working in the public and private sector have registered their names for the vaccine, he said.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who attended a video conference with Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, said the workers in the Panchayat Raj Department should be given the vaccination (on priority) as they faced a high risk, according to an official release.

He wanted public representatives to also be given the vaccine as was sought by the Health Minister, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)