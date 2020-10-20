Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) Thane BJP corporators on Tuesday protested the civic body's decision to have its general body meeting through online mode.

Corporators led by group leader Sanjay Waghule staged a demonstration and claimed the "virtual way" was not working as a webinar held by the Thane Municipal Corporation recently to discuss important issues was marred by glitches.

Waghule said the physical presence of corporators at such important meetings was necessary and demanded the TMC hold them in auditoriums here with strict social distancing norms in place.

