Thane, Sep 17 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday said the Shiv Sena-ruled Thane Municipal Corporation failed to make COVID-19 vaccines available in adequate numbers for a mega drive planned to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Turns 71: Kangana Ranaut Pens a Special Birthday Note for India's Prime Minister With a Throwback Picture (View Post).

He said the Thane civic administration coming under pressure from the ruling party needed to be condemned, adding that vaccines were not the "property of any one political party".

Also Read | Delhi Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours.

"BJP leaders in the city wanted to organise vaccination camps in their wards but the TMC authorities failed to provide doses. Instead, they were given to ruling party corporators. This has angered people of Thane," Sahasrabuddhe told reporters.

Civic officials could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)