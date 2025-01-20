Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted two persons accused of attacking and injuring a man nine years ago, citing insufficient evidence.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete acquitted Imran Akhtar Sayyad and Anant Jairam Bhagat in a 2015 attempt to murder case.

The copy of the order, dated January 13, was made available on Monday.

As per the case details, a group of men attacked the victim, Sandeep Gadekar, with weapons in Kalwa on August 31, 2015. The man sustained severe injuries to his head, neck, and abdomen and was hospitalised.

The Kalwa police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), and 452 (house trespass to assault), among others.

The court, in its order, noted that there were critical omissions in the victim's testimony, which contradicted his earlier statements to the police.

The court also took note of the victim and his family's criminal background. The victim had been externed due to his involvement in criminal activities.

Judge Shete ruled that the evidence against the accused was insufficient to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and directed the police to apprehend the remaining absconding accused and file a separate chargesheet.

