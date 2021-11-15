Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) With the addition of 118 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,67,682, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,555, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,324, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

