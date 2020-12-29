Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) With the addition of 283 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,42,097, an official said on Tuesday.

As the virus claimed the lives of three persons, the death toll in the district rose to 5,929, he said, adding that the mortality rate in the district now stands at 2.45 per cent.

A total of 2,32,059 patients have recuperated from the coronavirus infection, taking the rate of recovery to 95.85 per cent. Thane district is now left with 4,109 active cases, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,167, while the death toll reached 1,182, he said.

The data on the number of tests conducted in Thane and Palghar districts on Monday and the overall count of samples tested was not provided by authorities.

In Maharashtra, 41,218 new tests were conducted for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,25,43,772, as per the state government data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)