Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) With the addition of 3,865 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,81,420, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Live Deals on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, iPhone 12 Mini & More.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Samsung Reportedly Working on Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

As the virus claimed the lives of eight patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,678.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.71 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,58,170, while the death toll is 3,351, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)