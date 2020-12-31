Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) With the addition of 390 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,42,835, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 5,946.

The mortality rate is 2.45 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,32,797 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.87 per cent.

There are 4,092 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,228, while the death toll is 1,184, he said.

