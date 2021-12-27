Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) Thane has reported 178 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,72,228, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 11,607, an official said on Monday.

These new cases and fatalities were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,169, while the death toll stands at 3,312, another official said.

