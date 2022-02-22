Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) Thane has added 51 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,07,973, while one death pushed the toll to 11,863, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Rainfall Over Adjoining Plains of Northwest India; Yellow Alert for Himachal Pradesh.

These new cases and death were reported on Monday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district was 1.67 per cent.

Also Read | Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Booking Today at 12 Noon, Here's How To Pre-Order It.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,311, while the death toll stands at 3,391, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)