Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 96 new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,10,088, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

