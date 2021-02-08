Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) The Thane MACT awarded compensation of over Rs 40 lakh to the kin of a postman from Vashi in Navi Mumbai who died in a freak accident in 2014, officials said on Monday.

Allwin Waidande, 38 when the accident took place on August 3, 2014, was run over by a speeding taxi after his motorcycle dashed against a car parked on the road negligently and he landed on the road.

The incident took place under Turbhe police station limits.

In his order of February 2, the detailed copy of which was made available on Monday, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal member RN Rokade ordered that the four opponents, comprising two insurance firms and owners of the car and taxi, pay Waidande's brother and son Rs 40.36 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)