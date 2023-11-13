Thane, November 13: A 25-year-old man from Thane in Maharashtra ordered a smartphone worth Rs 46,000 from an online shopping platform but allegedly received three soap bars in the parcel delivered to him, police said on Monday. The victim has been cheated by someone who tampered with the parcel enroute for delivery, an official from Bhayander police station said. Bumble Date Goes Wrong in Pune: Man 'Threatened' into Paying Bill Worth Rs 23,000 at Gypsy Moto Pub by Online Date

The man had ordered an iPhone worth Rs 46,000 from an online shopping portal. On November 9, when he opened the package delivered to him, he found three soap bars used for dishwashing in a carton of the mobile phone, as per the police complaint filed by the man, who works at a photocopy shop. Online Shopping Scam Every 7 Minute: Customers in UK Fall Victim to Facebook, Instagram Online Shopping Scams Every 7 Mins, Says New Report

The police on Saturday registered an offence against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating), the official said. A probe was on into the case, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)