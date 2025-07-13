Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) A man absconding for nearly 13 years after being accused in a murder case in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended from Bihar, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Bangali alias Mahanand Surujikant Mistry (39), was wanted in connection with the murder of Vinod Gupta (21) on August 6, 2012 at a shop in Kashibai industrial estate in Bhayander area here, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh told PTI.

"The deceased and the accused were roommates. On the day of the incident, the two had a dispute over cooking arrangements which turned violent. Mistry allegedly attacked Gupta with a sharp knife and the latter died on the spot," he said.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Navghar police station here.

"Ever since the crime, Mistry was on the run and kept changing his location. He lived in Delhi, Patna, Bihar and even crossed over to Nepal at times. He concealed his identity and avoided contact with anyone who could reveal his whereabouts," the official said.

The police recently received a tip-off that the accused was hiding at Kamta Colony, Narkatiyaganj in Padron area of Bihar's West Champaran district, the official said.

Accordingly, a team from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police crime branch was sent there.

"The accused was spotted at the Narkatiyaganj bus stop a couple of days ago. He was apprehended from there. During initial questioning, he admitted to his involvement in the crime," Badakh said.

The accused has been handed over to the Navghar police for further investigation, he added.

