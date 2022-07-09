Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Thane Crime Branch nabbed a drug peddler possessing 110 kg ganja on Friday night from the Kapurbawdi area.
The drugs worth Rs 11 lakh were seized along with the tempo carrier.
A case has been registered against the peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which forbids a person from the production, sale, purchasing, transport, storage, or consumption of any narcotic drug.
The Thane Crime Branch Unit 5 had received information about an incoming tempo that was about to reach Thane carrying drugs from Kapurbawadi Naka.
In response, the Crime Branch waited for the tempo's arrival in Bhiwandi in Kapurbawadi and set up a trap near Thane Fire Brigade.
As soon as the tempo arrived, they stopped it and conducted a raid, recovering 110 kg of ganja from inside.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
