The Thane Crime Branch seizes 110 kg of ganja from the Kapurbawdi area (Photo/ANI Twitter)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Thane Crime Branch nabbed a drug peddler possessing 110 kg ganja on Friday night from the Kapurbawdi area.

The drugs worth Rs 11 lakh were seized along with the tempo carrier.

Also Read | “Log Bhagidaari” Pivotal for Launching Jan Abhiyaan for Vector Control and … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

A case has been registered against the peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which forbids a person from the production, sale, purchasing, transport, storage, or consumption of any narcotic drug.

The Thane Crime Branch Unit 5 had received information about an incoming tempo that was about to reach Thane carrying drugs from Kapurbawadi Naka.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Car Parking at Chennai International Airport To Have EV Charging Stations, Multiplexes.

In response, the Crime Branch waited for the tempo's arrival in Bhiwandi in Kapurbawadi and set up a trap near Thane Fire Brigade.

in the area of Thane Fire Brigade and waited for the tempo to arrive.

As soon as the tempo arrived, they stopped it and conducted a raid, recovering 110 kg of ganja from inside.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)