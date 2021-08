Thane (Maharashtra)[India], August 27 (ANI): Thane Police has arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized over eight kilograms of charas.

The arrest was conducted on Wednesday based on a tip-off that three people would be arriving with drugs from Gujarat near Kolhi Chichonti petrol pump on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway.

Police under the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate set a trap and arrested the trio in a car which also had a suitcase filled with total of 8 kilograms, 978 grams of Charas drugs estimated to be over Rs 26 lakh.

Waliv Police Thane has filed a case under relevant sections of the NDPS act on Thursday.

The trio has been sent to police custody till September 2 and further investigation of the crime is being done by Saponi SN Sangvikar, police said. (ANI)

