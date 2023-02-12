Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,457, a health official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Justice Abdul Nazeer, Part of Ayodhya and Demonetisation Verdicts, Appointed As Andhra Pradesh Governor.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has eight active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Also Read | Odisha: Upset Over Toad Entering His House, Man Cooks It For Dinner; One Girl Dead, Another Critical After Consuming It in Keonjhar.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,969 and the count of recoveries stood at 7,36,248, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)