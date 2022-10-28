Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 39 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its infection tally to 7,46,525, a health official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday and there are now 377 active cases in the district.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,964, the official said, adding that the recovery count stood at 7,34,935.

