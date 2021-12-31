Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 714 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its infection count to 5,73,887, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,616.

The COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,39,425, while the death toll is 3,322, another official said.

