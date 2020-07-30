Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra crossed the 84,000-mark on Thursday with the single-day rise of 1,579 cases, officials said.

The count of infected persons now stands at 84,368, the district officials said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 2,321 as 37 patients died during the day, they said.

Kalyan reported 11 deaths, followed by Thane city at 10. Bhiwandi, known as a powerloom town in the district, which was a COVID-19 hotspot earlier, did not report any death on Thursday. Likewise, no death was reported in Badlapur town.

The recovery rate of the district improved to 70.38 per cent, while the mortality rate dropped to 2.75 per cent.

Navi Mumbai witnessed a single-day increase of 360 cases, while it was 329 in Kalyan. Thane city reported 277 new cases, followed by Mira Bhayandar at 205.

The case count in Kalyan is 19,638 so far, followed by Thane at 18,714.

Neighbouring Palghar district has reported a total of 14,816 coronavirus positive cases and 288 deaths so far. There was an addition of 265 cases and four deaths in the district on Thursday, officials said.

