New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday thanked the National People's Party (NPP) members for re-electing him as the party's President.

At the organisational election held in Delhi, Former Cabinet Minister Paknga Bage was elected as the General Secretary, while Mehtab Agitok Sangma was elected as the National Treasurer.

Also Read | 'Future Belongs to Bharat': India To Become World's 3rd-Largest Economy by 2028, Overtaking Germany, Says Morgan Stanley.

The newly re-elected NPP President said, according to a release, that the members of the National Committee for 2025-28 would be announced shortly.

Speaking to ANI, Sangma said that he would continue in the role for the next three years. He further emphasized that, as per the NPP constitution, the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) is held once a year.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Cop Killed After Mob Attacks Police Team Trying to Rescue Man in Mauganj, Who Too Dies.

"As per the constitution of the National People's Party, we should have the annual general body meeting once a year. Number two, this annual general body meeting was also very crucial because my term as the president was over and so this was my handing over in a way for my last three years term as the president and the new president was to be elected in this AGM and I thank the people, the party and the delegates. They have once again elected me as the president and given me this opportunity to serve them," he said.

"So this AGM was even more important, as I said, because I'm now getting a new term for the next three years as the president of the National People's Party..." he added.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sangma reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the party.

https://x.com/SangmaConrad/status/1900915872694497740

"Thank the NPP family for reaffirming their trust in my leadership by re-electing me as National President of the National People's Party today. Together, we will continue to take NPP to its national and regional prominence along with the hopes and aspirations of our people," he wrote. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)