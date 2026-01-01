New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) launches a new logo and mascot on 1st January 2026.

The launch marks a significant milestone in MoSPI's efforts to modernise its institutional identity, enhance public outreach, and reinforce the role of official statistics in nation-building.

MoSPI's new logo underscores the importance of data in national development and reflects the Ministry's commitment to advancing India's data-driven governance, transparency, and progress. Inspired by India's rich heritage and modern statistical science, the logo carries the Ministry's message of "Data for Development".

The Ashoka Chakra in the logo represents truth, transparency, and good governance. The Rupee symbol (₹) at the centre highlights the vital role of statistics in economic planning, policy making, and national growth. The use of numbers and symbols reflects modern data systems and statistical science.

The upward growth bar shows progress and the reliability of data supporting sustainable economic growth. The colours saffron, white, green, and deep blue represent India's national values, which are growth, truth, sustainability, stability, and knowledge, together reinforcing the trust and credibility of official statistics.

MoSPI has introduced its new mascot, "saaNkhyikii", a friendly, citizen-centric character designed to make statistics simple, relatable, and engaging for people across the country. The mascot reflects MoSPI's core values of accuracy, transparency, and data-driven governance, and presents data in a way that is easy for the general public to understand.

Designed as a trustworthy and intelligent figure, "saaNkhyikii" helps explain complex statistical concepts simply and visually. Serving as MoSPI's public-facing identity, the mascot will be used across national sample surveys, awareness campaigns, educational content, digital platforms, and public events. Its introduction is an essential step toward encouraging greater public participation in NSO surveys and strengthening trust in official statistics through a consistent, recognisable visual presence. (ANI)

