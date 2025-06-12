Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday addressed a press Conference on the Occasion of the 11-year completion of the Modi Government in the Centre and highlighted the achievements made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Rai said that the Modi government's priority has always been the four pillars of a developed India: the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

Also Read | Kanchan Kumari Death: Punjab-Based Social Media Influencer 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' Found Dead in Car in Bathinda's Adesh University Parking Lot.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai further said in a Press Conference that now, strict action will be taken against terrorist attacks like a war. Operation Sindoor has precisely hit the terrorist camps and airbases of Pakistan, which is a symbol of the new strength of the changing India. Pakistan has received a clear and strong message that terror, water and trade cannot go together. Blood and water cannot flow together. Any attack on Indian soil will be treated as an act of war.

The 11 years of the Modi Government are about development and legacy. The Modi government means good governance and welfare of people with low incomes. India is creating a history of development and valour, in which Modi Ji's resolve, herculean efforts, and success are visible in the last 11 years," Rai added.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: As London-Bound Flight AI171 Crashes in Ahmedabad, Here's a List of 10 Major Civil Aircraft Crashes in India.

MoS Home Nityanand Raid further said that Swami Vivekananda had predicted that the 21st century would belong to India, where no one would be hungry, illiterate, or homeless.

Swami Vivekananda's childhood name was Narendra; today, the name of India's Karmayogi Prime Minister is also Narendra. One, Narendra, made a prophecy; another is fulfilling it.

Before 2014, the thinking of the Previous Congress government was "It cannot happen," and today, "Modi hai toh Mumkin Hai." The government is now responsive, accountable, and public participation-oriented, and the mantra is "Reform, Perform, Transform," he added.

MoS Home further said that Under the Modi regime, several historic developments were made, including the removal of Article 370, the construction of Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Statue of Unity, Panchtirtha, and the National War Memorial, the honouring of heroes, the implementation of GST, and the coming into force of the Waqf Act.

"There has been a revolution in infrastructure under the leadership of Modi Ji. The Hon'ble Prime Minister inaugurated the world's tallest Chenab railway bridge. One hundred eleven waterways have been declared national waterways. 3600 km of high-speed corridor has been constructed," he added.

Rai further added that under the Modi government, 99% of villages have connectivity under the government. 34 km of highways have been constructed daily. The railway budget has increased 9 times. 136 Vande Bharat trains have been run.103 Amrut Bharat stations have been renovated. The number of airports has risen to 160 due to the Udan scheme, and air travel has become affordable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)