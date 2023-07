Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jul 18 (PTI) A 24-year-old man who was arrested on the charge of stealing was found dead inside a police station in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend four personnel.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the accused identified as Ashfaq Khan allegedly strangled himself with his trouser in the washroom of Barhi police station.

Villagers caught Khan "stealing in a house" on Monday night and handed him over to the Barhi police station.

“When he was about to be taken for production in the court today, he wanted to use the toilet inside the detention room. When he did not return even after a few minutes, the police went inside and found that Khan killed himself,” Chothe said.

As the information reached the SP, he suspended four police personnel on the charge of alleged dereliction of duty.

Chothe said that he asked the SDPO of Barhi to enquire how the man died in police custody.

The relatives of the deceased and a section of villagers put up a blockade for some time on NH-2 alleging that Khan was killed because of torture in police custody.

