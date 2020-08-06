Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij On Thursday said he has recommended action against the state excise and taxation commissioner and a senior police official in connection with the theft of seized liquor from godowns.

Sharing details from a 2,000-page report submitted by a special enquiry team (SET) formed by the Haryana government, the minister said it has found that illegal sale of liquor had been taking place in the state during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Also Read | PIL in Supreme Court Seeks Postponement of JEE (Main), NEET-Undergraduate Exams: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The team had submitted its report on July 31. Vij said he has also recommended an in-depth probe by State Vigilance Bureau on its findings.

Addressing a press conference here, Vij said he has recommended to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that suitable action be taken against Excise and Taxation Commissioner Shekhar Vidyarthi and IPS officer Prateeksha Godara for various "lapses pointed out by the SET".

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu: 'I Don't Feel Underrated but Under-Utilised'.

Vij said the SET report says the smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states, especially Punjab, and its sale has been taking place during the lockdown period.

“This is mainly because of the systemic flaws in the functioning of the Excise Department at least since 2011-12 and also non-implementation of its own instructions, lack of monitoring and in some instances possible collusion or negligence on the part of some excise officials as well as police officials,” Vij said quoting the report.

The SET, headed by senior IAS officer T C Gupta, was set up by the Haryana government to probe the alleged theft of liquor seized by police and the Excise Department.

On May 6, Vij had announced the formation of a special investigation team following the alleged theft of seized liquor from two godowns in Sonipat district.

However, the state government finally formed a SET, a move criticised by the Opposition Congress, which claimed that it lacked powers to investigate.

In an order, the Home Department had earlier said the team will check the actual availability of stock in all warehouses and godowns that were sealed by the Excise Department during the past two years for any violation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)