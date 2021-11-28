Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that there is no India without Hindus and there are no Hindus without India.

He further stressed that India and Hindus cannot be separated.

"There is no India without Hindus and no Hindus without India," Bhagwat said at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

"India stood on its own. This is the essence of Hindutva. For this reason, India is the nation of Hindus," he added.

Speaking about India's partition, Bhagwat said, "After partition, India broke off and Pakistan was formed. It happened because we forgot the idea that we are Hindus. The Muslims there also forgot this. First the strength of those who consider themselves to be Hindus decreased, then their numbers decreased. That is why, Pakistan was no longer India."

The RSS chief also said that the number of Hindu is decreasing.

"You will see that the number and strength of Hindus have decreased...or the emotion of Hindutva has decreased....If Hindus want to stay as Hindu then Bharat needs to become 'Akand'," he remarked.

Earlier, the RSS chief while addressing the launch of a book ceremony had said, "India's suffering at the time of partition should not be forgotten. It will go away when the partition of India is undone." (ANI)

