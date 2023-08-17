New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi has said there should be "serious documentation" and research on the aspects of India's Partition in 1947.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), in series of events marking 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', has launched a book 'Revisiting Partition: Tales of Displacement, Horror, Negotiation and Reconciliation'. The book was launched recently in the presence of Lekhi, officials said on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lekhi said "there should be serious documentation and research on the aspects of the Partition".

She also shared personal anecdotes related to the Partition and added that the "biggest displacement" happened through Montgomery district.

"Partition is also the story of resilience and strength of character of the survivors. Many mistakes were made during the times of the Partition, generations lost their lives and homes which they built by their hard work," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the IGNCA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 14, 2021 solemnly declared that henceforth August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. The partition still remains a compelling account of human hardship and tragedy ever known to humankind, it said.

The IGNCA, to mark the memory, struggles and sacrifices of the people had held a series of events like conferences, seminars, book releases, film screening competition, exhibition and lectures on the theme of partition.

The book has been edited by IGNCA's Member Secretary Sachchidanand Joshi and Ravi Prakash Tekchandani, from the University of Delhi, and published by the IGNCA, it said.

