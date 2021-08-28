Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the renaming of "Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee Camp" as "Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp."

"They are not orphaned to be called as refugees. We the Tamils are with them," Stalin told the state assembly during the ongoing monsoon session.

The announcement came a day after Stalin declared schemes worth Rs 317.4 crore for the welfare of the Lankan Tamil refugees living in the state on Friday. He told the Assembly that his government would build 7,469 houses for them in various camps across Tamil Nadu with an outlay of Rs 231.54 crore.

Stalin had stated that his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led state government plans to build 3,520 houses during the first phase at a cost of Rs 108.81 crore. The aim is to ensure better living conditions and provide a livelihood to the Tamil refugees.

He had also announced that basic facilities including electricity, drinking water and toilets would be provided in the refugee camps at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The Tamil Nadu government would also allocate an amount of Rs 5 crore to launch the Sri Lankan Tamil Lives Improvement Scheme, he added. (ANI)

