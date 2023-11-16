New Delhi, November 16: A thick layer of smog veiled the national capital Delhi on Thursday morning with air quality being recorded in the 'severe' category in several parts of the city As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality at 7 am in Bawana was recorded at 442, RK Puram was 418 in in Jahangirpuri it was 441 in Dwarka it was 416 in Alipur 415, in Anand Vihar at 412, in ITO it was 412 and near the Delhi airport the AQI was recorded at 401.

Visuals from India Gate this morning showed people exercising and working out wearing masks. An athlete detailed his problems with the poor air. "I'm an athlete, but I find it difficult to breathe in this pollution. I train outdoors, and I find it difficult to breathe," he said. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains in ‘Poor’ Category in National Capital; AQI at 204.

Air Quality Continues in ‘Severe’ Category in Delhi

#WATCH | A layer of haze covers Delhi as the air quality in several areas in the city remains in the 'Severe' category. (Drone visuals from the area around ISBT, shot at 7.45 am) pic.twitter.com/32xZ5hviEI — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Harshit Gupta, who came from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi, said that the government needs to come up with solutions quickly. "I have come from UP; breathing in Delhi feels like inhaling smoke. The government here must see to it. Why is this happening? Some solutions need to be found. We're coming from faraway places and if this is the situation in Delhi, our health will surely deteriorate," he said.

Nine out of 11 state capitals analysed in India recorded higher pollution in the first 12 hours after Diwali celebrations this year as compared to last year. The government's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) tracker analysed PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) data for 11 capital cities.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the government was closely monitoring the city's pollution levels and will consider measures such as artificial rain and the implementation of the odd-even rule if the situation escalates to the 'Severe' plus category. Delhi Air Pollution: NDMC Doubles Parking Fees To Promote Public Transport Usage.

"The decision will be made based on observations over the next two to three days," he said. "We will reach this decision (artificial rain and the implementation of odd-even) after observing the situation for the next two to three days. If the pollution escalates to the 'Severe' plus category, measures will be implemented to mitigate it," Gopal Rai said.

Further, the minister said, "Preparations are being made at various places in Delhi for Chhath Puja; this time also, Chhath Puja will be organised at more than 1000 places... Teams have started work regarding that (cleaning of the River Yamuna) also." The pollution control measures under stage four of the GRAP are currently underway in the national capital.

