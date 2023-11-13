Due to increasing pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided that the Parking fees (off road/on road) have been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourse private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024, an official notice stated. NDMC took the decision based on the guidelines of Commission for Air Quality Management as it will promote public transport usage. Delhi's pollution levels soared on Diwali night even though a ban on the production, sale, storage and bursting of crackers had been in place. Delhi Air Pollution: On Diwali Day, National Capital’s Overall Air Quality Index in ‘Poor’ Category.

Parking Fees Doubled in Delhi

Due to increasing pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided that the Parking fees (off road/on road) have been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourse private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024. NDMC… pic.twitter.com/pCjJcBrpeG — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

